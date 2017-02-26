2 Members Of Dover Police Department Killed In Crash

DOVER, DE. (CBS) — Two members of the Dover Police Department have died after an early morning crash.

They are identified as 23-year-old Patrolman Robert DaFonte, a two-year-veteran of the Dover Police Department, and 22-year-old Cadet James Watts, a six-month member of the Special Enforcement Cadet Unit.

It happened around 4 a.m. Sunday along Hazlettville Road, east of Nault Road.

Police say DaFonte was behind the wheel of a 2016 Jeep Wrangler and driving around a sharp curve when he lost control of the vehicle. Authorities say the Jeep veered off the road, went down an embankment and struck a utility pole before overturning. Watts, who was a passenger in the front seat, was ejected.

Both men were pronounced dead at the scene.

“It is with great sadness and a heavy heart that we announce the tragic loss of two members of the Dover Police Department family. Officer Robert DaFonte and Cadet James Watts were outstanding employees and were committed to serving the citizens of Dover,” Deputy Chief Marvin Mailey said in a statement. “As we mourn the loss of our fellow officer and cadet, we ask the community to keep their families and the members of the Dover Police Department in your thoughts.”

Authorities say the two men were off-duty at the time of the crash.

No other vehicles were involved in the accident.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.