Police In NJ Community Seek Suspect After String Of Lewd Act Incidents

EVESHAM, N.J. (CBS) — The most recent makes seven lewd acts performed by a single suspect in Evesham Township since the summer, according to police.

So, is there a pattern?

Well, investigators say it seems this individual is acting on Wednesday or Thursday nights, when the weather is mild.

“We know, obviously he is getting some kind of gratification by exposing himself to women and we don’t know where he is going to take this next,” said Evesham Police Chief Christopher Chew.

Thursday, just before 5:00 p.m., police say that this man dressed in a dark hooded sweatshirt and jogging pants, exposed himself to three women near Woodlake Drive and then began performing a lewd act on himself.

“I don’t know what’s going on around here, but it’s kind of obscene,” said Mike Berenato. This marks seven confirmed incidents involving the same suspect description since July.

“Everything is pointing to the fact that this person is on foot and obviously they are very familiar with the trails behind each of the locations,” Chief Chew said.

Police believe there is a chance this suspect lives in the immediate area.

“I take walks at night with the dog so I’m alert,” said Jeannie Reichle.

“I’m very nervous,” said Lisa Lind. “Especially for the younger kids who live in the neighborhood.”

Following a sighting last month, we spoke to an 8-year-old who, with his mother, explained that he and friends were approached by the same suspect over the summer.

“It’s always a concern of ours anytime that children are present,” Chief Chew said. Witnesses in this most recent case told police the suspect fled on foot through the woods near Richard Rice Elementary School.

On that trail, police seek to ensure that the suspect’s next encounter is with their K-9 officer.