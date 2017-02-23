NJ Authorities Seek Man They Say Committed Lewd Act While Hiding In Bushes

EVESHAM, N.J. (CBS) — Police in Evesham Township are investigating after they say a man committed a lewd act in a bush on Thursday afternoon.
The alleged incident took place around 4:43 p.m., near Kings Grant Drive and Woodlake Drive.
Police responded to a report that a man was hiding in the bushes while masturbating as three women approached.
Authorities say a K-9 team arrived on the scene to begin a search for the suspect, but they were unable to locate him.
Officials say they believe the suspect fled the scene into the woods on E. Coventry Circle. Witnesses reported seeing a male, matching the description, running through the woods near Rice School.
Police describe the suspect as a white male, wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt and dark jogging pants. Authorities add that the description matches other reports of a man exposing himself in the same area.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Evesham Police.
