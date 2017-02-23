NJ Authorities Seek Man They Say Committed Lewd Act While Hiding In Bushes

February 23, 2017 7:44 PM

EVESHAM, N.J. (CBS) — Police in Evesham Township are investigating after they say a man committed a lewd act in a bush on Thursday afternoon.

The alleged incident took place around 4:43 p.m., near Kings Grant Drive and Woodlake Drive.

Police responded to a report that a man was hiding in the bushes while masturbating as three women approached.

Atlantic City Police Save Man From Burning Car

Authorities say a K-9 team arrived on the scene to begin a search for the suspect, but they were unable to locate him.

Officials say they believe the suspect fled the scene into the woods on E. Coventry Circle. Witnesses reported seeing a male, matching the description, running through the woods near Rice School.

Police describe the suspect as a white male, wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt and dark jogging pants. Authorities add that the description matches other reports of a man exposing himself in the same area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Evesham Police.

Comments

One Comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Regis To Lead Ocean City Parade
Kate And Katie

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia