Atlantic City Police Save Man From Burning Car

ATLANTIC CITY, NJ (CBS) — Atlantic City police saved a man from a burning vehicle on Thursday.
Shortly after 12:30pm, officers responded to a motor vehicle crash in the eastbound lanes of Route 40.
Officers arrived to find a vehicle, driven by 37-year-old Roberto Salazar of Pleasantville, had struck a pole after rear-ending a sedan.
Inside the vehicle, Salazar’s leg had become trapped and he was unable to get out of the now burning car.
Officer Anthony Casale used a baton to break a window and unlock the car doors before cutting Salazar’s seat belt and removing him from the vehicle.
The fire was extinguished by another motorist during the rescue.
Salazar and Casale were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, no other injuries were reported.
Salazar was issued a summons for reckless driving. Witnesses reported seeing Salazar driving erratically before the crash.
Atlantic City police urge anyone with information about this incident to contact the Atlantic City Police Department Accident Investigations Section at 609-347-5788. Information can also be texted to TIP411 (847411). Begin the text with ACPD. All texts are anonymous.