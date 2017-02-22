Woman Warning Others After Spotting Suspicious Item On Her Windshield

FLINT, Mich. (CBS) — A woman is warning others to be careful after finding a flannel shirt wrapped around her windshield wiper.

Ashley Hardacre says she was walking to her car after finishing her shift at a local mall in Flint, Michigan, when she spotted the shirt on her windshield.

According to her Facebook post, she was already in her car when she noticed the shirt, but she felt uneasy getting out to remove it after noticing the car next to her was running. So, the 19-year-old decided to drive to a safe spot before removing the shirt. What happened next instantly made her suspicious.

“At first I thought maybe someone had just thrown it on my car for some odd reason. I used my windshield wipers to try to get them off but the shirt was completely wrapped around my wiper blade,” she wrote in her Facebook post.

She went on to say she has recently seen posts about people finding things under their windshield wipers as an attempt to get girls out of their cars and distracted.

“I don’t know why the shirt was on my car but it had to have been intentional the way it was put on there,” wrote Hardacre.

Hardacre says from now on she will be asking security to escort her to her car.

Her post has gone viral with over 100,000 people sharing the story and thousands of others leaving supportive comments.

Police in Flint tell CBS Detroit they are now searching mall security footage to look for additional clues as to who may have done this and why.