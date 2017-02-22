GoFundMe Set Up To Save Disabled Woman’s New Jersey Home

HADDONFIELD, N.J. (CBS) — A GoFundMe has been set up to help save a disabled woman’s home.

Mark Smith is hoping to raise $14,500 to help save his aunt’s home in Haddonfield. Alice Smith, 68, is mentally and physically disabled after contracting polio as an infant.

Couple Fined For Not Removing Racist Graffiti From Their Garage

Alice Smith’s parents left her their home after she died. Her sole income is collecting Social Security and her father’s pension, which totals $17,150 per year. However, her real estate property taxes cost $8,500 annually, leading to foreclosure being initiated on her home.

“Alice recently received a notice of intent to foreclose unless back taxes are paid. Appeals have been made to the Mayor’s office in Haddonfield and to the Governor’s office in Trenton, and their responses have acknowledged that her situation is unfortunate, yet confirm that there are no local or state programs to assist disabled people to keep their homes in circumstances such as these,” Mark Smith wrote on the GoFundMe page. “Nor does New Jersey exempt those fully disabled such as her with minimal income from real estate property tax.”

Police Searching For Man Who Stole Lottery Machine Keys from Wawa

Smith says a reverse mortgage has been pre-approved to prevent his aunt’s house from going into foreclosure, but $14,500 needs to be raised to cover the repairs to the home and other costs associated with her situation.

“In this New Year, the most significant present that Alice could receive is that she can continue to remain in her home. Donations of any size would be greatly appreciated and would help her to keep her home,” Smith wrote. “If you are unable to donate, please pass this message on to someone else you know who may. Besides assisting Alice, people donating can take comfort that, as they start the New Year, they have provided a tremendous gift to someone in great need.”

Nearly $8,000 has been raised as of Wednesday afternoon.

Click here if you would like to donate.