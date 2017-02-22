Jersey Shore, Delaware Stops Snubbed From List Of America’s Best Beaches

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — In this region, we know the benefits of the New Jersey and Delaware beaches. We visit them in droves during the summer season and even find ourselves there at points during the off-season.
We might know how great those beaches are, but they apparently do not stack up, according to a new list released by Trip Advisor.
The company released their rankings of the Top 25 Beaches in the United States. The rankings are a part of their 2017 Travelers’ Choice.
No beaches from Delaware or the Jersey Shore made the list.
Florida and Hawaii dominate the list. Only 8 beaches on the list are not in either of those two states. One beach that is somewhat familiar to people in our region is Clearwater Beach, which cracked the list at No. 4. Clearwater, Florida is the Spring Training home of the Phillies.
So, where is Cape May, Avalon and Wildwood? Why not Ocean City, Bethany Beach or Rehoboth?
Seems like we’ll just have to enjoy these beaches ourselves.