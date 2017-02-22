New Laser Procedure Zaps Away Unwanted Fat

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The latest weapon in the battle of the bulge is a nonsurgical procedure that takes less than half an hour to complete. The procedure which claims to zap unwanted fat is less invasive and uses lasers to contour the body.

A South Jersey doctor is using it — and one of his patients is counting on it to get him in the best shape of his life.

Chris Denshuck is one of the first patients to undergo the new laser treatment at the Voorhees office of Dr. William Miller.

Chris is already in pretty good shape. The 43-year-old from South Jersey is a regular at cross fit sessions. And he rides miles everyday on his job as a police officer on a bicycle.

Despite all that calorie-burning activity — he says there’s one problem.

“I just want to get rid of the fat that I have stored up that I can’t get rid of no matter what I do,” says Chris.

Even people who are super fit have stubborn fat pockets.

“I’m getting older, I’m just not losing the weight as quickly like I was when I was younger, so I just want to be more toned,” he said.

Dr. William Miller of Voorhees has a solution for Chris.

It’s called Sculpsure, a laser that promises to melt body fat.

“You can do four areas at a time,” says Dr. Miller.

The procedure starts with a series of frames placed around Chris’s mid-section.

Then the lasers are attached so the laser beam stays directed at the targeted fat area.

“The laser spreads out,” explains Dr. Miller. “It goes about one to two centimeters below the skin and basically, it’s gonna kill your fat cells.”

Chris says there’s a tingling sensation, some warmth, then cooling.

It’s a process that’s repeated over 25 minutes.

“We’re seeing a significant amount of results,” says Dr. Miller who even had the procedure himself. “I had it done, I feel good.”

Results can be seen after two months. Dr. Miller says people lose about one to two inches.

Just hours after his treatment Chris was back working out and feeling good.

“I’m looking to get in better shape for 2017,” he says. “I’m looking to get in the best shape of my life.”

Skeptics say there are no independent medical studies that prove SculpSure works to melt fat. It’s currently approved by the FDA only for use on the abdomen.

Side effects include temporary swelling, numbness and bruising.

Dr. Miller charges $1,500 per area.