Report: MLB To Get Rid Of Intentional Walks For 2017 Season

February 21, 2017 9:21 PM By Ray Boyd
Filed Under: mlb

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — According to a CBSSports report, baseball commissioner Rob Manfred said that baseball would not be implementing significant rule changes in 2017 because of a lack of cooperation from the players union.

According to an ESPN report, that claim may not be true and we could have seen Major League Baseball’s last intentional walk.

The change would reportedly replace the standard four way outside pitches with a single that comes in from the dugout. That would mean that baseball would eliminate what amounts to wasted time as four lobs are thrown down to the plate to bypass a batter.

Baseball would also lose out on the occasional wild pitch that occurs during intentional walks which rarely occurs, but could create a big opportunity if the team at bat has a runner on third.

  1. crankypants says:
    February 21, 2017 at 9:28 pm

    That’s not really “getting rid of the intentional walk” as the headline says, it’s getting rid of the 4-pitch intentional walk. clickbait headline. worked on me.

