Blind 12-Year-Old Boy Drafted To Rowan Swim Team

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It was “Draft Day” for the newest member of Rowan University’s swim team.
Twelve-year-old Jayden signed an official “letter of intent” on Tuesday.
Jayden is legally blind and, due to illness, may require liver transplants. But that won’t stop him from joining the team for practices and “meets.”
He says his new favorite colors are brown and gold!
The Sicklerville boy was matched with the Rowan team through a non-profit called “Team Impact.”
The group’s mission is to improve the quality of life for seriously ill children.
