Pop-Tarts Pop Up Restaurant Announced

February 21, 2017 8:15 PM

NEW YORK, N.Y. (CBS) — Kellogg’s has announced a Pop-Tarts pop-up restaurant coming to New York City.

The breakfast brand is transforming it’s cereal cafe, in Times Square, into all things Pop-Tarts this week.

Menu items include Pop-Tarts pizza, burritos and nachos. All of the items are created from a different flavor of the toaster pastry.

You can even order fries and shakes all made of Pop-Tarts.

Kellogg’s Pop-Tarts Cafe is open through Sunday.

