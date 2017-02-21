Pop-Tarts Pop Up Restaurant Announced

NEW YORK, N.Y. (CBS) — Kellogg’s has announced a Pop-Tarts pop-up restaurant coming to New York City.
The breakfast brand is transforming it’s cereal cafe, in Times Square, into all things Pop-Tarts this week.
Police Discover Puppy Suffering From Heroin Overdose, Owners Charged
Menu items include Pop-Tarts pizza, burritos and nachos. All of the items are created from a different flavor of the toaster pastry.
You can even order fries and shakes all made of Pop-Tarts.
Kellogg’s Pop-Tarts Cafe is open through Sunday.