Police Discover Puppy Suffering From Heroin Overdose, Owners Charged

CARROLLTON, Tx. (CBS) — On Saturday, police in Carrollton, Texas made a shocking discovery in a pickup truck at a Home Depot. They found a puppy that was suffering from an apparent drug overdose.

The puppy was found whimpering in the floorboard of the pickup truck. “We weren’t sure exactly what was going on with it, but there was drug paraphernalia,” Carrollton Police spokeswoman Jolene DeVito told CBS radio station 1080 KRLD.

Woman Misses Major Life Events Due To Mysterious ‘Sleeping Beauty Syndrome’

Police discovered drugs in the vehicle and the puppy was rushed to get immediate medical attention. It was confirmed that the puppy was suffering from a heroin overdose.

The puppy received treatment at the North Texas Emergency Pet Clinic and on Tuesday, the Carrollton police took to Facebook to provide an update on the resilient young pup.

The police deemed the puppy and “honorary K-9,” and announced that he is expected to make a full recovery.

Animal services in the city will continue to care for the dog until he is fully healed and ready to look for a forever home.

The former owners of the puppy were arrested for heroin possession. Animal abuse charges are expected to be added.