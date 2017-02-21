Police: High School Teacher Had Sexual Relationship With Teen Student

BUENA VISTA TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) — A high school teacher in New Jersey is accused of having a sexual relationship with a student.
The New Jersey State Police arrested Buena Regional High School teacher William Jacobs, 32, of Folsom, on Tuesday. He is accused of having a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old female student.
Police say that from November 2016 to January 2017, Jacobs had sex with the student on more than one occasion.
Police say that investigators discovered several hundred electronic communications between the two, and that when Jacobs became aware of the investigation, he allegedly urged the student not to cooperate.
Jacobs was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals Service in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, and is being lodged at the Broward County Correctional facility pending extradition to New Jersey.
Jacobs has been charged with official misconduct, sexual assault, endangering the welfare of a child, tampering with a witness and obstruction.
The Buena Regional School District is cooperating with the investigation.