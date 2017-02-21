3 Suspects Wanted After Man Is Punched In Throat, Robbed: Philly Police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS)—Police are searching for three suspects who attacked and robbed a man over the weekend in Philadelphia.
It happened in the 200 block of South Camac Street around 1 a.m. on Feb. 18.
Police say the 30-year-old victim and another person were walking along Camac Street when he was punched in the throat by one of three suspects.
During the incident, the suspects allegedly took the man’s iPhone valued at $700.
The man suffered minor injuries, police say.
The first suspect is described as a black man in his 20s, standing 5’9″, weighing 150 lbs, wearing a tan jacket over a dark colored hooded sweatshirt with a design on the front, dark colored pants and shoes.
The second suspect is described as a black man in his 20s, weighing 140 lbs, wearing a light blue puffy jacket over a dark colored hooded sweatshirt, gray pants, and dark colored shoes
Police describe the third suspect as a black man in his 20s, standing 6’0″, weighing 170 lbs, wearing a gray jacket over a dark colored hooded sweatshirt, dark colored pants and tan boots.
Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.