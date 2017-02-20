NOW LIVE: Eyewitness News

Phillies Searching for Ballgirls, Will Rahel Solomon Make The Cut?

February 20, 2017 6:50 AM
Filed Under: Philadelphia Phillies

PHILADELPHIA (CBS)– We showed you last week our Fightin’ Phils starting spring training in Clearwater, but another team is also gearing up for the start of the Phillies season.

The Phillies are now accepting applications for this year’s ballgirls.

CBS3’s Rahel Solomon even got on the field and gave her softball skills a run to tryout.

2a249b25b284498c857a3eec39e17934 Phillies Searching for Ballgirls, Will Rahel Solomon Make The Cut?

About 60 women apply each year for around 20 spots.

In addition to being athletic, you also have to be outgoing , enjoy community service, and be a team player.

Watch CBS 3 Tuesday morning to learn how to apply and also see if Rachel maeks the cut.

RELATEDLesley Van Arsdall Gets Hitting Lesson From Matt Stairs

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Regis To Lead Ocean City Parade
Kate And Katie
Getaway Guide To Mountain Tubing

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia