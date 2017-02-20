Phillies Searching for Ballgirls, Will Rahel Solomon Make The Cut?

PHILADELPHIA (CBS)– We showed you last week our Fightin’ Phils starting spring training in Clearwater, but another team is also gearing up for the start of the Phillies season.
The Phillies are now accepting applications for this year’s ballgirls.
CBS3’s Rahel Solomon even got on the field and gave her softball skills a run to tryout.
About 60 women apply each year for around 20 spots.
In addition to being athletic, you also have to be outgoing , enjoy community service, and be a team player.
Watch CBS 3 Tuesday morning to learn how to apply and also see if Rachel maeks the cut.
