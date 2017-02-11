Phillies Looking For 2017 Ballgirls

by Mike DeNardo

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — As the Phillies report to Spring Training, the team is also assembling its roster of ballgirls for the 2017 season.

Yes, you need to be athletic and know fair from foul, but there’s more to being a Phillies ballgirl, says Michele DeVicaris, the Phillies Director of Community and Charity Events.

“They do a lot in our community. So we’re always looking for young women who are very outgoing, very personable, and have an easy time interacting with fans of all ages,” said DeVicaris.

13 ballgirls are returning from last year, and the Phils are looking for about seven more for this season.

Teresa Leyden, who now works in the Phils’ front office, was a ballgirl in ’07 and the championship year of ’08. She says a successful ballgirl avoids appearing on highlight reels.

“As long as you are not an impact or a part of the game, you’re doing your job. So I actually came out of those two years unscathed. And I am very proud of that!” she said.

Potential ballgirls should send a resume and two-minute video of their softball skills to the Phillies by March 1st.

Visit the Phillies Ballgirls site for more information.