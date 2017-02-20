Father Invents Product To Help Tame Daughter’s Frizzy Hair

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A new product to help tame frizzy hair was invented by a frustrated dad.

He is a scientist, with a daughter who had a constant struggle with her frizzy hair.

They didn’t like any of the treatment options that were available, so he invented his own.

For people with frizzy hair, humidity is the enemy.

“Every morning we’d have to brush it through and it was a pain,” says Alden Clark.

Thirteen-year-old Alden’s hair used to look a lot different.

“It was like a rats nest every morning.”

Every morning was a struggle for Alden, and her single dad who is a doctor.

Dr. Boyce Clark says, “I would see the humidity go up and the hair would get bigger and I would think as a scientist why is this? What’s happening with this?”

“We tried over the counter products to no avail. I looked into the Keratin straightening treatments, but I wasn’t comfortable with the safety factor because they all use formaldehyde.”

Dr. Clark has a PhD in Uranium Biogeochemistry and decided to study up on the morphology of hair.

Then he reached out to pharmaceutical and personal care companies and went to work.

“They sent me samples to work in my “lab” which was my kitchen with a kitchen aid mixer and we started making formulas.”

Alden says, “Every night we’d have to rewash my hair seven times, so we’d have to wash it, see what results, wash it out do it again and again.”

Finally, after a few months, “we had a breakthrough.”

“My dad got many phone calls from my principal and my teachers. What did you do to her hair?”

The hair product he created is called “Lubricity.” It won him a $200,000 grant at a pitch contest.

Now, Lubricity Labs LLC puts out 1,600 bottles a day with a growing number of online orders. A venture that all started with a father’s love.

“Having clients, women stop me on the street and say I use your product on my hair,’ was insane. Hearing ‘I was spending two hours every morning to do my hair and now I spend 8 minutes’ is very fulfilling.”

Dr. Clark says he used recent advances in protein science and polymer chemistry to actually modify the natural protein of damaged hair and cause it to become water-repelling. He says that locks the natural moisture into the hair strand and frizz is locked out.

The products cost about $40 a bottle for shampoo and conditioner. They are available online here.