Report: Philadelphia Ranks As One Of Top 100 Places To Live In U.S.

February 20, 2017 4:48 PM
Filed Under: Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Do you think Philadelphia is the best place to live in the country?

According a report, it is one of the top 100 places to live, but it lags behind other Pennsylvania cities such as Lancaster and
Pittsburgh.

U.S. News & World Report analyzed the 100 most populous metro areas to find the best places to live.

To make the list, the location had to have good value, be a desirable place to live, have a strong job market and a high quality of life.

U.S. News and World Report gave the City of Brotherly Love a 6.2 ranking out of 10.

The report says, “Philadelphia’s cost of living is only slightly higher the national average, which is good compared with nearby East Coast metro areas like New York City and Washington, D.C.”

However, the report also notes, “Philadelphia has a high poverty rate, with 27 percent of residents’ incomes below $25,000 per year.”

Austin, Texas topped the list as the best place to live in the country, followed by Denver, Colorado and San Jose, California.

To see the full list, click here.

