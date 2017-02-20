Delaware Police Give Girl Battling Cancer A Special Ride Home

February 20, 2017 8:09 PM

HOCKESSIN, De. (CBS) — It was a special return home in Delaware on Monday. Delaware State Police and Wilmington Police escorted Zoe Haupt to her home in Hockessin.

(credit: Delaware State Troopers Association)

(credit: Delaware State Troopers Association)

Zoe was receiving treatment at DuPont Children’s Hospital. She is fighting a battle with stage 4 neuroblastoma.

The Delaware State Troopers Association made several visits to the hospital during Zoe’s stay, but her illness kept her from participating.

As she left the hospital on Monday, 50 law enforcement officers greeted her with cheers. The Delaware State Troopers Association also surprised her with gifts and escorted her home like the warrior she is.

 

