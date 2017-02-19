Weather: February Thaw Continues This Week

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — After a cold start Saturday morning with temperatures in the 20s, afternoon temperatures made an impressive jump to a high on 68 degrees in Philadelphia, just shy of tying the old record of 69 degrees. Expect near record high temperatures across the region again today with increasing sunshine this afternoon. The record high temperature today for PHL is 68 degrees in 1948.

A weak cold front with slide through the Delaware Valley later today, bringing a cooler air mass back in for President’s Day. However, high temperatures on Monday will still be about 10 degrees above average. The cooler air will remain in place once again on Tuesday with a high near 50 degrees. Then, another spring-like air mass will return on Wednesday and continue into the start of the weekend. Near record warmth is possible once again on Wednesday and Thursday.

A stronger storm system is expected to move through the Northeast on Saturday and will bring back colder air starting on Sunday. Expect more typical late winter temperatures for the end of February and the beginning of March.

