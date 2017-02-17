Long Wait Ends As Soldier Gets Big Welcome Home In Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — For family and friends of deployed soldiers, homecoming celebrations can never be overdone.

That’s why Friday’s reception to welcome home a local army sergeant at Philadelphia International Airport was big, loud and full of American pride.

American Airlines flight 4631 touched down at Philadelphia International Airport where a welcoming committee was waiting. “We are waiting anxiously,” said Kelly Laurento. “It’s been a long nine months.”

That was until 27-year-old Army Sergeant Timothy Laurento was home.

Waving American flags and crying tears of joy, the homecoming was all about family. Mom and dad got the first embrace.

Even Sadie, the tiniest family member, waited her turn, getting kisses from her uncle.

“This is his first deployment,” said Laurento’s father Tim. He got choked up as he talked about going through the holidays without his son.

The Coatesville native was deployed to Iraq in 2016 and now, after nearly a year, Sgt. Laurento is ready for a one-month break.

Waiting in baggage claim and outside of the airport terminal, the family was joined by members of the Warriors Watch motorcycle group, a team of riders dedicated to giving soldiers a proper welcome home.

After a month home, Sgt. Laurento will return to active duty as a member of the 101st Airborne, Second Brigade Combat Team at Fort Campbell on the Kentucky-Tennessee border.