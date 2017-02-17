New Betsy Ross House Exhibit Highlights The History Of Flag Making

February 17, 2017 3:39 PM By Hadas Kuznits

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Just in time for the Presidents’ Day holiday weekend, the Betsy Ross House officially unveils a new exhibit… about flags, of course!

A new flag-making exhibit is officially unveiled here at the Betsy Ross House.

“Historic Threads, 250 years of Flag Making in Philadelphia; and it tells the story of Philadelphia being a hub for flag-making since the Revolutionary period,” Kim Staub, Betsy Ross House Collections Manager.

She said the goal is to bring attention to the people behind the flags, mostly women.

“The exhibit’s about flags, but it’s really about the women who are making them. Women like Betsy Ross, women like the women who today still stitch and embroider flags at the Defense Logistics Agency,” Staub said. “The women who stitched in these private warehouses, you know, we have their names in a register, but otherwise they’re largely unknown.”

The new exhibit runs through the end of the year.

More from Hadas Kuznits
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Regis To Lead Ocean City Parade
Kate And Katie

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia