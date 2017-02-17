New Betsy Ross House Exhibit Highlights The History Of Flag Making

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Just in time for the Presidents’ Day holiday weekend, the Betsy Ross House officially unveils a new exhibit… about flags, of course!
A new flag-making exhibit is officially unveiled here at the Betsy Ross House.
“Historic Threads, 250 years of Flag Making in Philadelphia; and it tells the story of Philadelphia being a hub for flag-making since the Revolutionary period,” Kim Staub, Betsy Ross House Collections Manager.
She said the goal is to bring attention to the people behind the flags, mostly women.
“The exhibit’s about flags, but it’s really about the women who are making them. Women like Betsy Ross, women like the women who today still stitch and embroider flags at the Defense Logistics Agency,” Staub said. “The women who stitched in these private warehouses, you know, we have their names in a register, but otherwise they’re largely unknown.”
The new exhibit runs through the end of the year.