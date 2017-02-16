Police Seek Pair After Young Girl Claims Man, Woman Tried To Lure Her Into Car

NEWTOWN, Pa. (CBS) — A warning was issued on Thursday night from police in Bucks County. They are looking for two people they say tried to lure a young girl into their car in Newtown Township.
Police released a photo of the car they are trying to find. It is a gold Chrysler with Kentucky plates.
Inmate Files Lawsuit In Wake Of Delaware Prison Standoff
The girl told police that a man and woman asked her to get in the car on Providence Court on Wednesday on her way home from school at Wrightstown Elementary School. The girl walked away and told her parents.
Police say that the car is missing a rear hub cap.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police.