Inmate Files Lawsuit In Wake Of Delaware Prison Standoff

SMYRNA, De. (CBS) — A prisoner who says he was held hostage in the Delaware prison standoff at the James T. Vaughn Correctional Center has filed a federal lawsuit, shedding light on the ordeal inside the prison.
The handwritten lawsuit was filed by inmate Donald Parkell against Warden David Pierce and other staffers.
The lawsuit claims that tactical responders, who stormed the building to end the siege, injured nearly every prisoner inside.
Parkell says that he and two other inmates protected a female counselor from other inmates. Correctional officer Lt. Steven Floyd was killed in the uprising.