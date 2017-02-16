Genie Bouchard Pays Off Super Bowl Bet, Goes On Date

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Genie Bouchard is a woman of her word.
The 22-year-old tennis star originally tweeted that she knew the Atlanta Falcons would win Super Bowl 51 on February 5th…during the second quarter. A man named John Goehrke responded, saying “if patriots win we go on a date?”
Bouchard agreed and 10 days later, the two were sitting courtside at a Brooklyn Nets game together.
Bouchard told TMZ that, “he’s normal” and that she would have a second date with him.