Genie Bouchard Pays Off Super Bowl Bet, Goes On Date

February 16, 2017 1:56 PM By Andrew Porter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Genie Bouchard is a woman of her word.

The 22-year-old tennis star originally tweeted that she knew the Atlanta Falcons would win Super Bowl 51 on February 5th…during the second quarter. A man named John Goehrke responded, saying “if patriots win we go on a date?”

Bouchard agreed and 10 days later, the two were sitting courtside at a Brooklyn Nets game together.

Bouchard told TMZ that, “he’s normal” and that she would have a second date with him.

