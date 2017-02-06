22-Year-Old Tennis Star Forced Into Date Thanks To Pats Comeback

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Reason No. 5,046 why Twitter is the best.

22-year-old Canadian Tennis star Genie Bouchard innocently tweeted during Super Bowl 51 at 7:43pm: “I knew Atlanta would win btw.”

That was right around the point where Atlanta was beating New England 21-0 in the second quarter.

So, a follower of Bouchard’s innocently tweeted back at the gorgeous tennis star, asking for a date if the Patriots came back to win the game. After all, not team had come back from more than 10-points down to win a Super Bowl ever, so Bouchard responded, “Sure.”

Well, you know the story by now. Tom Brady and the Patriots completed the most improbably comeback in Super Bowl history winning the first Super Bowl overtime game ever, 34-28.

Bouchard has now got herself a blind date with one of her Twitter followers, who has Tiger Woods as his profile picture and goes to school in Missouri.

