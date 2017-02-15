DEVELOPING: Authorities Investigate Barricade Situation In Delaware County  

VP Biden Named Chair Of National Constitution Center Board Of Trustees

February 15, 2017 10:09 AM
Filed Under: Biden, National Constitution Center

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Vice President Joe Biden has been elected chair of the National Constitution Center’s Board of Trustees.

Biden succeeds Governor Jeb Bush, whose term ended in January 2016.

“Vice President Biden’s love for the Constitution, and passion for teaching all Americans about its enduring principles, have inspired people around the world,” said Jeffrey Rosen, President and CEO of the National Constitution Center.

“I am honored to chair the National Constitution Center and to succeed Governor Jeb Bush, President Bill Clinton, and President George H.W. Bush at the head of this national treasure,” said Vice President Biden.

“The National Constitution Center’s mission to teach all Americans about the great document of human freedom that unites us has never been more timely, urgently needed, and inspiring.”

In January, President Obama awarded Biden the Presidential Medal of Freedom. And it was recently announced that Biden has been named Benjamin Franklin Presidential Practice Professor at the University of Pennsylvania, where he will lead the Penn Biden Center for Diplomacy and Global Engagement.

The University of Delaware is also collaborating with Biden to establish a new domestic policy institute.

