NOW LIVE: Eyewitness News

Biden Named Professor At University Of Pennsylvania

February 7, 2017 11:31 AM
Filed Under: Biden

NEWARK, Del. (AP) — The University of Delaware is collaborating with former Vice President Joe Biden to establish a new domestic policy institute.

Officials also announced Tuesday that Biden has been named Benjamin Franklin Presidential Practice Professor at the University of Pennsylvania, where he will lead the Penn Biden Center for Diplomacy and Global Engagement.

Biden will serve as founding chair of UD’s Biden Institute, a research and policy center focused on issues including the economy, the environment, civil rights and criminal justice. The institute will be part of the university’s School of Public Policy and Administration.

The University of Pennsylvania center will be focused on diplomacy, foreign policy, and national security. It will be located in Washington, D.C., but Biden also will have an office on the Penn campus in Philadelphia.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Getaway Guide To Mountain Tubing
How Often Is Punxsutawney Phil Correct?

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia