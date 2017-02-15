Shock Wears Off, Reality Sets In For $5.2M NJ Lottery Winners

PENNSVILLE, N.J. (CBS) – The shock is wearing off and a sweet new reality is setting in for Sam and Kathy who won Monday’s Pick Six jackpot of $5.2 million.

“I played each of the Grandkids’ birthdays, which I have 5 and she said we need another number. So we got 5 grand kids so we make it 5,” says Sam, whose last name we are not giving out.

The winning numbers were 05, 09, 10, 18, 21 and 26. The XTRA Multiplier was: 03.

“He came back from the VFW and somebody said there was as winning ticket so he looked at the numbers. I went online and I thought he was kidding,” says Kathy.

Sam and Kathy aren’t the first customers to win big at Rachel’s Deli in Pennsville, NJ. The lucky retailer will receive a bonus of $10,000 for selling that winning ticket.

In May 2013 Michael Fisher won a million dollars by hitting 5 numbers in the Powerball.

He actually knows Sam and Kathy and while running into them Wednesday at Rachel’s he offered some friendly advice.

“Be wise with it and don’t try to spend too quickly because Uncle Sam wants to get his hands in it before it’s all over with it,” says Fisher.

Sam is a retired pipe fitter who served in the Marines during Vietnam, and Kathy is a retired power plant employee.

They say you don’t have to worry about them being extravagant.

“We’re going to take care of our kids first, make sure they pay any bills off that they’re debt free and make sure their homes are paid for,” says Sam.

Owner Sukwinder Kaur, known as “Suki”, says she’s happy to see her customers win big.

“I’m grateful, I want to make these people rich, this is my town, it’s very nice,” says Kaur.

Lottery officials say the jackpot for the Pick-6 XTRA game has reset to $2 million.

The next drawing will be held Thursday, Feb. 16.