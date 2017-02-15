Officer Being Investigated After Purported Video Shows Him Threatening Driver

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (CBS) — An officer at the Atlantic City Police Department has been placed on administrative leave, and is being investigated by Internal Affairs following an incident involving a patron.
The purported video circulated on social media, and the officer was wearing a body camera at the time.
The purported video shows a cop yelling obscenities and threatening physical violence with a man who was pulled over in his car.
“The officer involved has been placed on an administrative assignment pending the outcome of the investigation,” the department said in a statement. “Citizens are reminded that we will accept any complaint regarding our officers. The Atlantic City Police Department is committed to investigate all complaints in an expeditious and thorough manner.”
The department says they work to gain the “trust and confidence of the community” and they encourage anyone with information to call them at 609-347-5833.
