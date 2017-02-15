Philly Soccer Show: Union Striker Simpson Talks About Coming To USA

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — He’s a product of the Arsenal system and now he is this week’s guest on the KYW Philly Soccer Show. Union striker Jay Simpson sits down with KYW’s Greg Orlandini and Philly Soccer Page writer Mike Servedio.

Simpson is starting his first year in Philadelphia, signing from Leyton Orient in England’s League Two. He’s coming off a career year last year, scoring 25 goals for Orient . Jay talks about making the switch from English soccer to MLS and the adjustment that comes with the move to a new league and country. He also discusses what it is like so far in training camp, where he is competing with last year’s starter CJ Sapong and Charlie Davies at the striker spot.

Then, Greg and Mike talk about the injury to defender Josh Yaro. The young centerback is set to miss 3 to 4 months after successful shoulder surgery. The Union do have some cover at that spot, with the recent signing of veteran defender Oguchi Onyewu.

Listen to the full Philly Soccer Show podcast (runs 20:28)…

——-

“Philly Soccer Show” main page

More CBS Philly Sports News

Follow the KYW Philly Soccer Show on Twitter @kywphillysoccer.