Montgomery County Issues Code Blue Cold Weather Emergency

NORRISTOWN, Pa. (CBS) — Montgomery County has issued a Code Blue Cold Weather Emergency.
The declaration begins at 9 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 15 and ends on Friday, Feb. 17 at noon.
Montgomery County issued the Code Blue on the advice of the Montgomery County Department of Public Safety and based on a review of National Weather Service forecasts.
A Code Blue is made is made in Montgomery County when winter conditions pose a threat of serious harm or death to individuals without shelter.
A Code Blue is called when the combination of air temperature and wind chill is anticipated to be 20 degrees or less.