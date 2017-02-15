NOW LIVE: Eyewitness News

Montgomery County Issues Code Blue Cold Weather Emergency

February 15, 2017 11:34 AM
Filed Under: Code Blue, Montgomery County

NORRISTOWN, Pa. (CBS) — Montgomery County has issued a Code Blue Cold Weather Emergency.

The declaration begins at 9 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 15 and ends on Friday, Feb. 17 at noon.

FULL WEATHER COVERAGE

Montgomery County issued the Code Blue on the advice of the Montgomery County Department of Public Safety and based on a review of National Weather Service forecasts.

A Code Blue is made is made in Montgomery County when winter conditions pose a threat of serious harm or death to individuals without shelter.

A Code Blue is called when the combination of air temperature and wind chill is anticipated to be 20 degrees or less.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Warm Charter Getaway
Kate And Katie

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia