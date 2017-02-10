Zeoli Show Log 02.10.17

3pm- The 9th Circuit Court of Appeals upheld the suspension of President Trump’s immigration executive order.
3:15pm- Despite the 9th Circuit ruling, Donald Trump says he has no doubt that he will ultimately win the law suit over his immigration restrictions.
3:30pm- Comedian Joe Piscopo is polling second among potential GOP candidates for N.J. Governor.
3:40pm- Philadelphia District Attorney Seth Williams announced that he will not run for reelection.
3:45pm- Former Vice President Joe Biden has hired a Hollywood agent.
4:20pm- Dr. Anthony Mazzarelli joins the show to discuss the opioid crisis in NJ and Gov. Chris Christie’s proposals to help solve the problem.
4:35pm- In an article for National Review, Nathan Schlueter argues that the real lesson to learn from George Orwell’s “1984” is the dangers of socialism.
5pm- From National Review, Andrew C. McCarthy joins the show to discuss the 9th Circuit’s decision and what we can expect next with Trump’s immigration executive order.
5:20pm- Keith Olbermann says he believes Donald Trump will put illegal immigrants in concentration camps.
5:30pm- Bashar al-Assad claims there are terrorists hiding among Syrian refugees.