Zeoli Show Log 02.10.17

February 10, 2017 6:05 PM By Rich Zeoli
Filed Under: 9th Circuit Court of Appeals, Andrew C. McCarthy, Barbera Backs the Badge, Bashar al-Assad, dr. anthony mazzarelli, Gov. Chris Christie, Joe Biden, Joe Piscopo, Keith Olbermann, President Trump, Seth Williams

3pm- The 9th Circuit Court of Appeals upheld the suspension of President Trump’s immigration executive order.

3:15pm- Despite the 9th Circuit ruling, Donald Trump says he has no doubt that he will ultimately win the law suit over his immigration restrictions. 

3:30pm- Comedian Joe Piscopo is polling second among potential GOP candidates for N.J. Governor. 

3:40pm- Philadelphia District Attorney Seth Williams announced that he will not run for reelection.

3:45pm- Former Vice President Joe Biden has hired a Hollywood agent. 

4pm- Barbera Backs the Badge

4:20pm- Dr. Anthony Mazzarelli joins the show to discuss the opioid crisis in NJ and Gov. Chris Christie’s proposals to help solve the problem.

4:35pm- In an article for National Review, Nathan Schlueter argues that the real lesson to learn from George Orwell’s “1984” is the dangers of socialism. 

5pm- From National Review, Andrew C. McCarthy joins the show to discuss the 9th Circuit’s decision and what we can expect next with Trump’s immigration executive order. 

5:20pm- Keith Olbermann says he believes Donald Trump will put illegal immigrants in concentration camps. 

5:30pm- Bashar al-Assad claims there are terrorists hiding among Syrian refugees.

More from Rich Zeoli
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Warm Charter Getaway
Snow Lovers Share Their #CBS3Snow Photos

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia