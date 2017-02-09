News, Politics and Entertainment with The Chris Stigall Show | February 9

6:00 A big snowstorm will hit the region today. Follow CBS 3 for more updates.
6:18 Donald Trump attacked Nordstrom on Twitter after they dropped his daughter’s brand.
6:35 What’s Trending: School closings, Easy D, Adele, Beyonce, Prince and George Michael, Katy Perry
6:52 Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch called Donald Trump’s comments on the judiciary ‘demoralizing.’
7:00 Chris talks with comedian Dom Irrera about his performance at Helium to raise money for Claude Giroux’s charity.
7:35 Chris speaks to John Meko from the Union League about their open house on February 11.
8:20 Chris talks to Pennsylvania Senator Pat Toomey about the confirmation battles over Donald Trump’s cabinet.
8:35 What’s Trending: Mike Tirico, Julian Edelman, Burying Falcons jersey, Jake Tapper, Lady Gaga