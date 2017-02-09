WINTER WEATHER: School Closings/Delays | Forecast | Radar

Malcolm Jenkins Expresses Displeasure With Trump Order Regarding Police

February 9, 2017 9:07 PM By Ray Boyd
Filed Under: Donald Trump, Malcolm Jenkins, Trump

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Eagles safety Malcolm Jenkins’ voice is heard throughout the locker room and on the field, but the Eagles leader is also heard away from the field.

Jenkins is not afraid to let his views on social issues be known. He was one of several members of the Eagles to stage a silent protest during the National Anthem.

Appeals Court Refuses To Reinstate Trump’s Travel Ban

On Thursday, Jenkins took to Twitter to make his opinions known regarding an executive order from President Donald Trump. The order was put forth to prevent violence against all levels of law enforcement officers in the United States. The order outlined that among other things, the executive branch would look to pursue legislation that enhances protection for police and the attorney general would examine current laws to make sure they are adequate in protecting police.

The order did not mention individuals killed or harmed by police officers, a topic that has become a hot-button issue throughout the nation. Jenkins used his tweets to draw attention to that:

When a Twitter user asked Jenkins why athletes have to use their jobs as a platform to promote their political views, the safety responded:

More from Ray Boyd
Comments

One Comment

  1. hocuspocus13 says:
    February 9, 2017 at 9:27 pm

    Malcolm…dear

    Tell those who have run ins with the cops to stop committing crimes

    Reply | Report comment |

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Snow Lovers Share Their #CBS3Snow Photos
Getaway Guide To VDay On Slopes

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia