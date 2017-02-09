Malcolm Jenkins Expresses Displeasure With Trump Order Regarding Police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Eagles safety Malcolm Jenkins’ voice is heard throughout the locker room and on the field, but the Eagles leader is also heard away from the field.

Jenkins is not afraid to let his views on social issues be known. He was one of several members of the Eagles to stage a silent protest during the National Anthem.

On Thursday, Jenkins took to Twitter to make his opinions known regarding an executive order from President Donald Trump. The order was put forth to prevent violence against all levels of law enforcement officers in the United States. The order outlined that among other things, the executive branch would look to pursue legislation that enhances protection for police and the attorney general would examine current laws to make sure they are adequate in protecting police.

The order did not mention individuals killed or harmed by police officers, a topic that has become a hot-button issue throughout the nation. Jenkins used his tweets to draw attention to that:

Not sure if ya'll are paying attention or not but @POTUS just signed 3 executive orders that sound a lot like "the war on drugs and crime" — Malcolm Jenkins (@MalcolmJenkins) February 9, 2017

I appreciate the concern for our law enforcement and believe we must protect them. But…. — Malcolm Jenkins (@MalcolmJenkins) February 9, 2017

how do you ignore the 968 lives lost at the hands of law enforcement? You can support the Police and hold them accountable simultaneously… — Malcolm Jenkins (@MalcolmJenkins) February 9, 2017

The effect that the War on Crime and the War on Drugs had on minority communities ( especially black people) have been well documented — Malcolm Jenkins (@MalcolmJenkins) February 9, 2017

We aint going back… — Malcolm Jenkins (@MalcolmJenkins) February 9, 2017

When a Twitter user asked Jenkins why athletes have to use their jobs as a platform to promote their political views, the safety responded: