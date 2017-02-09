Malcolm Jenkins Expresses Displeasure With Trump Order Regarding Police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Eagles safety Malcolm Jenkins’ voice is heard throughout the locker room and on the field, but the Eagles leader is also heard away from the field.
Jenkins is not afraid to let his views on social issues be known. He was one of several members of the Eagles to stage a silent protest during the National Anthem.
On Thursday, Jenkins took to Twitter to make his opinions known regarding an executive order from President Donald Trump. The order was put forth to prevent violence against all levels of law enforcement officers in the United States. The order outlined that among other things, the executive branch would look to pursue legislation that enhances protection for police and the attorney general would examine current laws to make sure they are adequate in protecting police.
The order did not mention individuals killed or harmed by police officers, a topic that has become a hot-button issue throughout the nation. Jenkins used his tweets to draw attention to that:
When a Twitter user asked Jenkins why athletes have to use their jobs as a platform to promote their political views, the safety responded:
