Where’s The Remote? Snow Likely To Cause Spike In TV Viewers

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It appears Thursday will be a snow day for many of us — so, what’s on TV? We set a viewership record during a snowstorm last year. Is it in danger of being eclipsed?

Game of Thrones was the most-watched premium show. The Intern was the top movie rental.

It was the Blizzard of 2016, January 23, and Comcast says more than 1.2 million customers were using on-demand at the same time — a number never before seen. There were huge spikes in viewers in Philly and South Jersey.

It was the same case for Fios: Verizon says it saw a 56 percent jump in on-demand requests in the Philadelphia area, and 40 percent more Internet traffic — both setting records for the company.

There are big differences this time around — we won’t get two feet of snow, and it’s a weekday — not a Saturday. But Comcast says whenever it snows, there’s a significant rise in on-demand use — not surprising with so many of us stuck at home.