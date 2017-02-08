‘Who Cares About Bread And Milk?’: Pending Snowstorm Brings Rush On Adult Beverages

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — With snow on the way many people have decided to stay home, relax and break out the bubbly.

By midday Wednesday, assistant manager John Forline was directing his staff in a furious effort to get the shelves fully stocked ahead of the huge rush he anticipated at the Wine and Spirits shop on Girard Avenue in Northern Liberties.

“We’ll have lines at the doors. The demand is gonna be high for the product,” Forline said. “They grab whatever is on the shelves when that happens. It ain’t about what they want, it’s about what’s there.”

For some, it is a matter of survival.

“Who cares about the bread and milk? As long as I’ve got this it’s okay,” said one customer. “I came in here looking for hard cider but then I found this Icelandic beer and I was like, ‘oh, that’s cool.’ We’re gonna get snowed in.”

“We’re gonna sit back and drink this bottle of wine and get ready for that snowstorm to come in and just relax,” said another. “Take off work tomorrow and enjoy it. The kids will be home from school so we’ll enjoy ourselves and they’ll be out in playing in the snow enjoying themselves.”

A win-win for everybody…..maybe.