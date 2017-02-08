Winter Storm Watch Issued For Philadelphia: The Snow Totals Expected For Thurs Morning | Radar

News, Politics and Entertainment with The Chris Stigall Show | February 8

February 8, 2017 8:49 AM By Chris Stigall
Chris discussed last night’s debate on healthcare between Ted Cruz and Bernie Sanders. He spoke with Chester County Sheriff Bunny Welsh about her meeting with Donald Trump, the Liberty USO to promote their Hug A Hero program, author Todd Starnes about his new book, ‘The Deplorable’s Guide To Making America Great Again,’ and Victor Fiorillo form Philadelphia Magazine about a shakeup at the Philadelphia Inquirer.

6:00 Bernie Sanders and Ted Cruz debated healthcare on CNN last night.

6:20 Chris speaks with Chester County Sheriff Bunny Welsh about meeting with Donald Trump in Washington.

6:35 What’s Trending: Katy Perry, The Grammys, Lady Gaga and Metallica, Weekend Update, Rosie O’Donnell, New words

7:00 Chris welcomes the Liberty USO into the studio to promote their Hug A Hero program.

7:20 Chris speaks with writer Todd Starnes about his book, The Deplorable’s Guide To Making America Great Again.

7:50 Chris welcomes the Piazza Pet of the Week to the Studio. Check out cbsphilly.com/piazzapet if you want to adopt a pet.

8:00 Chris talks to Victor Fiorillo from Philadelphia Magazine about a shakeup at the Philadelphia Inquirer.

8:35 What’s Trending: Sean Spicer, Band shirt February, This Is Us, SEPTA

8:48 Governor Tom Wolf unveiled his next budget.

