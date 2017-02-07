Winter Storm Watch In Effect From Wednesday Evening Through Thursday Afternoon | Radar

Zeoli Show Log 02.07.17

February 7, 2017 6:01 PM By Rich Zeoli
3pm- A Time Magazine article suggests that President Trump is in violation of the emoluments clause in the United States Constitution and should be impeached.

3:05pm- MSNBC’s Katy Tur compares Trump to Vladimir Putin when dealing with dissenting reporters.

3:10pm- The 9th Circuit Court of Appeals is scheduled to rule on the challenge to Donald Trump’s immigration executive order.

3:20pm- The Senate confirms Betsy DeVos as the new Education Secretary. Vice President Mike Pence cast the tie breaking vote.

3:25pm- Despite formerly being in favor of school choice and working with Betsy DeVos, NJ Sen. Cory Booker voted against the new Secretary of Education. 

4pm- NJ Gov. Chris Christie plans to enact a law that would teach kindergartners the dangers of drugs. 

4:35pm- Nate Benefield, VP of the Commonwealth Foundation, joins the show to discuss PA Gov. Tom Wolfe’s state budget

4:50pm- Dem. House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi confuses Donald Trump for George Bush.

5pm- Dem. Congresswoman Maxine Waters mistakenly accuses Russia of invading Korea. 

5:10pm- Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg says she would like to see the Electoral College come to an end. 

5:15pm- Santa Clara University rejected a Conservative campus group after several liberal students claimed the group made them feel unsafe. 

5:40pm- President Trump discusses civil asset forfeiture during a meeting with several sheriffs from across the country. 

 

