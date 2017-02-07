News, Politics and Entertainment with The Chris Stigall Show | February 7

Chris discussed the Democrats protesting the confirmation of Betsy DeVos, an assault in Rittenhouse Square and the size for the Super Bowl audience. He spoke Val DiGiorgio, the new Chairman of the Pennsylvania GOP.

6:00 Democrats are protesting the confirmation of Education Secretary Betsy DeVos.

6:19 A man assaulted a women and stole a cab in Rittenhouse Square yesterday.

6:35 What’s Trending: Super Bowl audience, Tom Brady’s jersey, Mark Wahlberg, Lady Gaga, The Simpsons

7:05 Aim.org: Sanctuary cities should pay for border wall.

7:20 Chris speaks to Val DiGiorgio, the new Chairman of the Pennsylvania GOP.

7:37 Press Secretary Sean Spicer responded to being parodied on Saturday Night Live.

7:40 New York Times: Trump and staff rethink tactics after stumbles.

8:20 James White, from the New England Patriots, says he doesn’t know what happened to Tom Brady’s Super Bowl jersey.

8:25 Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney is attempting to convince Pennsylvania Senator Pat Toomey to vote against Secretary of Education nominee Betsy DeVos.

8:35 What’s Trending: Christie Brinkley, Harambe Cheeto, Eminem vs Ann Coulter, Kanye West