Police: Shirtless Man Assaults Taxi Driver, Steals Cab In Rittenhouse Square

February 6, 2017 4:25 PM
Filed Under: Philadelphia Police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police say a shirtless man assaulted a taxi driver and stole his cab Monday afternoon in Rittenhouse Square.

The incident took place off the 1800 block of Walnut Street just after 3 p.m.

Detectives say a man assaulted a taxi driver while robbing him and taking his cab.

The driver suffered minor injuries and was treated on site.

Alleged video of the incident captures the suspect driving the cab through Rittenhouse Square Park.

Police say they believe the suspect was under the influence of an unknown substance and are doing a DUI test on him.

The suspect is in police custody.

