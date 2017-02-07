Murder Suspect Found In Va. Charged In 2016 Philly Killing

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A Philadelphia murder suspect, who was arrested in Virginia last month, has been extradited to Pennsylvania where he’s facing charges in connection to a 2016 murder.

Officials say that Karl Howard, 29, was taken into custody on January 17, 2017 in Hampton Roads. Howard was wanted in connection to the killing of Maului Lewis, 45, back on September 4, 2016, in Philadelphia.

Philadelphia Police tell Eyewitness News that the incident occurred shortly after 1:00 a.m., that night, on the 3100 block of Kensington Avenue. Reports came in for a man with a gun. When police arrived on the scene, they discovered Lewis suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

He was taken to Temple University Hospital where he later died as a result of his injuries.

U.S. Marshals in Philadelphia reached out to Marshals in Norfolk and informed them that they believed that Howard was hiding out in Hampton Roads. Authorities visited the home where they believed Howard was around 1:30 p.m.

Police say they ordered Howard to come out the front door, but he exited the back only to find several officers waiting for him. Officials say Howard slammed the door shut and refused to exit the home.

The canine unit entered the home and Howard was found curled up in a cubby hole above a closet in one of the bedrooms. Authorities say Howard then gave police a fake name.

Howard has been charged with murder and other related offenses.