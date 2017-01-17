California Company Wants To Use Land In Pocono Township To Grow Medical Marijuana

POCONO Twp., Pa. (CBS) — An official tells Eyewitness News that a meeting is set for Tuesday night in Pocono Township to look over regulations to determine if a land owner can have a medical marijuana company grow pot on his property.

Beer Drinkers Say Cheers To New PA Alcohol Sale Law

A California company wants to set up a growing operation in Pennsylvania.

The company is called CannaMed. They have asked the Pocono Township Board of Supervisors to clarify zoning to allow the facility in Bartonsville, Monroe County.

The facility would grow and process marijuana in pills and oils.

In April, 2016 Pennsylvania legalized a comprehensive medical marijuana program.