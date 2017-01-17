Beer Drinkers Say Cheers To New Pennsylvania Alcohol Sale Law

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Beer drinkers are toasting to a new law that loosens restrictions surrounding alcohol sales. Single bottles and six packs are now welcomed at beer distributors around the state.

The new law went into effect on Tuesday and allows the 1,200 distributors in the state to sell single bottles, six packs and growlers. Up until this point, they were limited to only selling cases and kegs.

“We had to move things around,” said Michael Trainer of Shamrock Beverages in Folsom, Delaware County. The change required some shuffling to accommodate more refrigerators.

Distributors are also expecting a boost in sales and customers feel like it’s long overdue.

Not only will you no longer have to tote around 24 packs and kegs, but now bars can begin serving alcohol at 9:00 a.m., on Sundays without being required to also serve food.

