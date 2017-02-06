Tom Brady: ‘Someone Stole My’ Super Bowl Jersey

HOUSTON (CBS/AP) — Tom Brady thinks his Super Bowl jersey has been picked off.

The Patriots quarterback, selected the MVP of New England’s 34-28 victory over the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday night, couldn’t find his game-worn No. 12 jersey in the locker room after the big win. He told a Patriots equipment manager that he remembered placing it in his locker, adding that “someone stole it.”

Robert Kraft handing out victory cigars, including a special visit to TB12. pic.twitter.com/4GVyJdbrfw — Dan Hanzus (@DanHanzus) February 6, 2017

After looking through his bags to no avail, Brady told owner Robert Kraft that “someone stole my game jersey.” Kraft told Brady: “You better look online.”

Top 10 Super Bowl 51 Commercials

CBS Sports’ Will Brinson wrote his best guess “is that someone from the NFL decided to grab the jersey.”

The Houston Chronicle reports Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick asked the Texas Rangers to assist the Houston Police Department in finding Brady’s jersey.

“In Texas we place a very high value on hospitality and football. Tom Brady’s jersey has great historical value and is already being called ‘the most valuable ever,'” Patrick said in a statement. “It will likely go into the Hall of Fame one day. It is important that history does not record that it was stolen in Texas.”

Inbox: "Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick has asked the Texas Rangers to assist the Houston Police Department in finding … Tom Brady's jersey" #txlege pic.twitter.com/jtATOoEm1I — Brian M. Rosenthal (@brianmrosenthal) February 6, 2017

While Brady walked to the team bus, a reporter asked the quarterback if he had recovered the jersey. Brady said he hadn’t and added: “Yeah, it’s going to be on eBay at some point.”

(TM and © Copyright 2017 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)