Report: Doctors Discover Cockroach Inside Woman’s Skull

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — According to a report from the Times of India, doctors in India recently discovered an unwanted guest living inside a woman’s head.
The report states that doctors found and removed a cockroach from inside a woman’s head this month.
The 42-year-old woman reportedly suffered from an itchy sensation that was coming from the inside of her nose. Several doctors and several hospitals examined the woman before it was discovered that the source of the itching was something that was moving.
According to the report, the next day, doctors discovered that a full grown cockroach was inside the woman’s nasal cavity near the brain.
After a 45 minute procedure, the cockroach was pulled out from the woman’s nose using a suction device and forceps.