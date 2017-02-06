Study: The Groups Of Americans That Believe God Played Role In Electing Donald Trump

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A new study by the Public Religion Research Institute claims that over a quarter of Americans believe that God played a role in determining the outcome of the 2016 presidential election.
The study asked people to what degree they believe that God influenced the election that resulted in Donald Trump winning the presidency.
According to the numbers, white evangelical Protestants were the most likely to believe that God wanted Trump to win the White House. In the study, 57 percent of white evangelical Protestants said that they believe God played “a major role,” in the outcome. 14 percent said he played “a minor role,” and 25 percent said he did not play a role at all.
Non-white protestants were the next highest group with 47 percent saying God played “a major role,” and nine percent saying he played “a minor role.”
Among categorized religious groups, Catholics had the highest percentage of people who responded that God had no role, at 62 percent.