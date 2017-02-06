Jon Marks To Host 94WIP Evenings

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Jon Marks will be the new weekday evening host for SportsRadio 94WIP.
Marks will host the 6-10pm shift beginning on Tuesday, February 7th. He will also anchor week-day Phillies pre-game and post-game coverage, provide content for CBSPhilly.com and contribute to WIP’s daytime lineup.
“Jon’s talent, relationship to Philadelphia sports fans, and history in the marketplace will be a huge addition to WIP. We’re thrilled to have him aboard,” said 94WIP program director Spike Eskin.
Related: ‘The Hot Stove Show’ With Franzke And LA Coming To 94WIP
“It’s an exciting time in Philadelphia sports and I couldn’t be more thrilled to be in charge of the airwaves every night on WIP,” Marks said. “I’d like to thank Spike and David [Market Manager David Yadgaroff] for this opportunity. I can’t wait to get started.”
Marks is a Willow Grove, native and a graduate of Upper Moreland High School. He attended Hawaii Pacific University and Temple University before starting his radio career at WNJC in Washington Township, New Jersey.
Brian Haddad, who previously hosted the 6-10pm shift, will remain with WIP as Creative Services Director.