‘The Hot Stove Show’ With Franzke And LA Coming To 94WIP

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Phillies radio announcers Scott Franzke and Larry Andersen will host the new Hot Stove Show on SportsRadio 94WIP.
Franzke and LA will look ahead to the 2017 Phillies season during four, one-hour long shows.
The show will air on 94WIP every Wednesday in February from 6-7pm, beginning on February 1st, 2017 and ending on February 22nd, 2017.
The show will be available online at www.cbsphilly.com and through the radio.com app for a variety of mobile devices.