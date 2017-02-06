Company Recalls Dog Food Over Contamination Of Drug Used To Euthanize Animals

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A dog and cat food company, Evanger’s, has announced that they are voluntarily recalling their Hunk of Beef product because of a Pentobarbital, a potential contaminant, that according to FDA research, is routinely used to euthanize animals.
According to the Food and Drug Administration, Pentobarbital can cause a number of side effects for animals that ingest it including drowsiness, dizziness, excitement, loss of balance, nausea and death.
Pennsylvania is one of the 15 states where the food was sold.
According to Evanger’s the lots being recalled are 1816E03HB, 1816E04HB, 1816E06HB, 1816E07HB, and 1816E13HB and have an expiration date of June 2020. The second half of the bar code will read 20109.
Five dogs have reportedly fell ill and one dog passed away.
The company is continuing to investigate how the contaminant made its way into their supply of beef.
In an update on the situation, posted to the company’s website, Evanger’s says the company feels “that we have been let down by our supplier.”